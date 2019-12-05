Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last week’s snow storm buried Duluth with 22 inches of snow. Then to add insult to injury, heavy ice coated the Aerial Lift Bridge on Monday — freezing it in the down position.
But city officials say Thursday the bridge has broken free of its icy chains, and vessels are able to pass through the Duluth Shipping Canal once again.
“The bridge was successful in shedding more ice weight this morning, which has allowed the bridge to become operational again,” said Duluth Public Information Officer Kate Van Daele.
Shipping companies had to use the alternate route through the Superior, Wisconsin entry point during the three-day closure.
