MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The United States’ Environmental Protection Agency has announced a $1,750,000 grant to restore the St. Louis River Estuary, after the habitat was included on a list of areas of concern.
Environmental degradation in the area has impaired its ability to provide ecosystem services critical to fish and wildlife.
The Minnesota DNR is already beginning to implement projects to restore the river.
In October, the EPA released “GLRI Action Plan III,” a plan to guide restoration over the next 5 years.
“Grass Point” and “Kingsbury Bay” projects will contribute towards restoration of 257 acres of aquatic habitat.
The latest grant raises the total amount of investment in the project to $7,770,000.
