MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officials say Highway 55 south of St. Paul is closed in both directions due to a serious accident Thursday morning.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 55 is closed from US Highway 52 near Rosemount to County Road 42 near Coates.

The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was an injury accident, and that the closure will last a couple of hours while the Minnesota State Patrol investigates.

