MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officials say Highway 55 south of St. Paul is closed in both directions due to a serious accident Thursday morning.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Highway 55 is closed from US Highway 52 near Rosemount to County Road 42 near Coates.
MN 55: Road closed from US 52 (near Rosemount) to County Road 42 (near Coates). Serious accident. https://t.co/NJ3PIjWB0Y
— MnDOT Traffic (@MnDOTtraffic) December 5, 2019
The Dakota County Sheriff’s Office says the incident was an injury accident, and that the closure will last a couple of hours while the Minnesota State Patrol investigates.
There is a road closure in the area of Highway 55 and Doyle Path in Rosemount due to an injury accident. Highway 55 at County Road 42 and Highway 55 at Pine Bend Trail will be closed for a couple of hours so the Minnesota State Patrol can conduct their investigation, thanks.
— Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) December 5, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.