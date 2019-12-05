MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For their second season at Allianz Field, Minnesota United are set to host the New York Red Bulls for their home opener of the 2020 season. The game is scheduled for Sunday, March 15 at 6p.m.
The Loons last met the Red Bulls on the road in April as part of their five-game road trip to start the 2019 season. They won that game 2-1 at Red Bull Arena. Overall, MNUFC holds a 1-2 record against the Red Bulls, with losses in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
MNUFC will open the 2020 season on the West Coast, facing the Portland Timbers on Sunday, March 1. The Loons are 3-2-1 against the Timbers, starting in 2017 with Minnesota’s inaugural MLS game at Providence Park. In 2019, the Loons went 1-1 against Portland, taking their first point at Providence Park this past September.
Tickets for the 2020 season at Allianz Field go on sale in early 2020, with special presales for season ticket members.
