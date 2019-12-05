  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 52-year-old man died Wednesday evening in a farming-related accident north of Twin Cities metro, according to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded around 7:22 p.m. to the 30000 block of 245th Avenue in Krain Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a family member found 52-year-old Daniel Wielenberg of Albany under an overturned gravity box. They were able to remove the box by using a skid steer; however, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the box overturned after Wielenberg attempted to break a corn bridge forming over the top of the gravity box.

No additional details are available at this time.

