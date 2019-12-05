  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, St. Louis County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The driver of a commercial truck is dead after his vehicle was struck by a train Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened just after 12 p.m. at the intersection of Sax Road and Highway 7 in McDavitt Township.

The truck was traveling eastbound on Sax Road when it was struck at the uncontrolled railroad crossing by a northbound CN freight train.

First responders found the driver of the truck, identified as 40-year-old Adam Newton of Grand Rapids, unconscious in a ditch just north of the intersection. He later died at the scene. The company Newton was driving for is Norland Environmental Services.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments