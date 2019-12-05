MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in western Wisconsin say a man had a child in his car when he was arrested for this seventh DWI.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the 49-year-old Milwaukee man was stopped by a trooper Tuesday evening for speeding on Interstate 49 in Eau Claire County.
When approaching the car, the trooper noted the smell of alcohol and marijuana. An open bottle was seen in the car door, and a search of the vehicle turned up a pills without a valid prescription.
The driver was taken to jail and booked on DWI, operating a car with a revoked license, possession of narcotics, and possession of an illegally-obtained prescription.
The child was turned over to a “responsible adult,” officials say.
In Wisconsin, the maximum penalty for a seventh DWI conviction when there’s a minor in the car is up to 25 years in prison.
You must log in to post a comment.