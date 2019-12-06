MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Following opposition from community members, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed budget will no longer include 14 new Minneapolis Police Department officers.
Instead, 2020 budget amendments, announced by Frey along with Council Members Phillipe Cunningham, Steve Fletcher and Lisa Goodman Friday, put resources toward recruiting and training a new class of officers.
Council President Lisa Bender expressed her support of the amendment on Twitter Friday, stating that it keep officer numbers steady, helping to close a gap in staffing and eliminate overtime officers.
The 14 new officers would have served in traffic, investigations and beat roles.
These changes come after a group called Reclaim the Block asked for investments in anti-violence programs instead of more officers at a Wednesday public hearing.
When Frey introduced the budget in August, the proposal was also met with protests, which forced Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins to recess the meeting.
Additional amendments would also add funding to the Office of Violence Prevention, among other programs.
“By renewing and expanding our investments in violence prevention, we’re sending a message to everyone in the city that community violence prevention is core to our city’s vision, values and work,” said Fletcher in a statement. “The Mayor and the Council have worked together to achieve an agreement that makes MPD staffing more predictable and transparent, and commits resources to safety strategies centered on the experiences of those most impacted by violence in our city.”
The council will vote to adopt a final budget on Dec. 11.
