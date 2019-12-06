  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An attempted robbery was reported on the University of Minnesota campus Thursday night. 

According to a university-wide safety notification sent Thursday night, the incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Street SE and Pillsbury Drive SE. The suspect was reported to be wearing a dark blue hoodie with dark clothing. 

The suspect implied he had a weapon, according to the notification. The incident was sent out as a Safe-U Emergency, meaning it posed an active threat to campus at the time of release. 

