MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An attempted robbery was reported on the University of Minnesota campus Thursday night.
According to a university-wide safety notification sent Thursday night, the incident occurred at 10:24 p.m. at the intersection of Pleasant Street SE and Pillsbury Drive SE. The suspect was reported to be wearing a dark blue hoodie with dark clothing.
The suspect implied he had a weapon, according to the notification. The incident was sent out as a Safe-U Emergency, meaning it posed an active threat to campus at the time of release.
