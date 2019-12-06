Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the north metro say a pedestrian was fatally struck Friday morning in Blaine by a suspected drunk driver.
The Blaine Police Department says a 52-year-old resident was hit around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Naples Street Northeast and Lake Drive. Emergency crews found her unresponsive and brought her to Hennepin Healthcare, where she was pronounced dead.
The driver, identified as a 42-year-old man from Circle Pines, was arrested. Police say he was possibly under the influence of alcohol.
The crash remains under investigation. The victim’s name has yet to be released.
This is the second fatal pedestrian crash in the Twin Cities in the last 24 hours. On Thursday evening, a woman was fatally struck by a car on St. Paul’s east side.
