MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dakota County officials are reminding motorists that deer are not the only wild animals to watch out for on the roads.
According to the county sheriff’s office, a deputy was responding to a motor vehicle crash Thursday when he encountered an “impatient turkey”.
“The turkey was late for the turkey dinner and chose the wrong time to cross the road,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.
The pictures in the tweet show the squad’s windshield damaged on the driver’s side. Check out the damage below.
Yesterday while Deputy Lohmann was responding to a motor vehicle crash he encountered a impatient turkey. The turkey was late for the turkey dinner and choose the wrong time to cross the road. Remember it’s not only deer you need to watch for! pic.twitter.com/7JnFI7sQL5
— Dakota County SO (@DakotaMNSheriff) December 6, 2019
