Dakota County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Dakota County officials are reminding motorists that deer are not the only wild animals to watch out for on the roads.

According to the county sheriff’s office, a deputy was responding to a motor vehicle crash Thursday when he encountered an “impatient turkey”.

“The turkey was late for the turkey dinner and chose the wrong time to cross the road,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

The pictures in the tweet show the squad’s windshield damaged on the driver’s side. Check out the damage below.

