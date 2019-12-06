MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – While the weekend looks mild, Minnesota is bracing for a one-two punch of winter next week. First, there’s a chance for accumulating snow Monday. Then, a blast of arctic cold is expected to bring subzero temperatures to Minnesota.
The National Weather Service says a cold front will sweep across the state late Sunday and early Monday, bringing the potential for accumulating snow and a messy morning commute. Expect 2 t0 4 inches to stack up in the Twin Cities.
Sneak peek at next week…A slow Monday morning commute is expected followed by a blast of very cold temps. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/o6dJQW0chs
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 6, 2019
After the snow, temperatures will plunge. A mass of arctic air will drop highs to the single digits. By Wednesday, lows look to dip well below zero. The bitter cold looks to last for most of the workweek before temperatures rebound toward average next weekend.
Note: The average high temperature for the Twin Cities this time of year is in the upper 20s.
As for this coming weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will be mild, with highs in the mid-30s. Enjoy the (relative) warmth while it lasts.
