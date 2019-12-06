Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
Only CBS
Latest News
Instruments Worth $28,000 Stolen From UW-Madison Lockers
Six instruments worth $28,000, including a $10,000 violin, have been stolen from lockers inside a University of Wisconsin-Madison campus building, police said.
Attempted Robbery Reported On U Of M Campus
An attempted robbery was reported on the University of Minnesota campus Thursday night.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Cold Front To Bring Accumulating Snow, Subzero Temps To Minnesota Next Week
While the weekend looks mild, Minnesota is bracing for a one-two punch of winter next week. First, there’s a chance for accumulating snow Monday. Then, a blast of arctic cold is expected to bring subzero temperatures to Minnesota.
Duluth’s Iconic Aerial Lift Bridge Up & Running Again After Oppressive Icing
Duluth's Aerial Lift Bridge has broken free of its icy chains.
St. Paul City Council Approves Increase To Snow Emergency Impound Fee
It now costs even more for motorists to get their vehicles out of St. Paul's impound lot during a snow emergency.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Fantasy Football Start And Sit: Miles Sanders A Top 10 RB Option As Eagles Face Giants
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down why the Eagles running back Miles Sanders is a top option against the Giants in Week 14.
Mats Zuccarello Leads Wild In 5-4 Win Over Lightning
Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assists as the Minnesota Wild won their fifth consecutive game, 5-4 over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night.
Twins, Michael Pineda Agree To 2-Year, $20M Deal
The Minnesota Twins and starting pitcher Michael Pineda agreed Thursday to a two-year, $20 million contract to bring the right-hander back after a suspension for a banned diuretic, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.
Vikings Start Division Home Slate Against Reeling Lions
The Minnesota Vikings brought back little to show from a trip to one of the toughest places to play in the NFL. Other than additional injuries to important players and perhaps some pride in a fourth-quarter rally in Seattle that fell a bit short, that is.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
New Yorkers Say Joey Nova's In Tonka Bay Has Real-Deal New York-Style Pizza
The humble strip mall location is nothing special, but Joey Nova's is nestled along the shores of Lake Minnetonka, near Mound, Wayzata, and Excelsior.
Top Minneapolis Places To Have Brunch On Special Occasions
Looking for a delicious breakfast and brunch meal near you? Here are the best high-end breakfast and brunch restaurants around Minneapolis.
Minneapolis' 5 Best Spots To Score Tapas
Craving tapas? We crunched the numbers to find the top tapa hot spots in Minneapolis.
The Top 4 Places For Chicken Wings In Minneapolis
Looking to sample the best chicken wings around town? We crunched the numbers to find the top chicken wing sources in Minneapolis.
The 5 Top Spots For Doughnuts In Minneapolis
Winter is basically here and diets mean nothing, so why not sample the best doughnuts Minneapolis has to offer?
4 Must-Try Eateries In Northeast Minneapolis's East Bank-Nicollet Island Neighborhood
Spending time in East Bank-Nicollet Island? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a sports bar to a Japanese spot.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Events & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
Only CBS
Good Question
What Causes Laryngitis?
It's the time of year when the flu and common cold start to ramp up. Hennepin Healthcare is seeing an uptick in patients who've lost their voices. So what causes laryngitis? Good Question.
Is It Really Unhealthy To Eat After 7 P.M.?
Families rushing from work and school to games and band concerts can find it hard to sit down for dinner. Sometimes that means eating dinner later at night. But is it really unhealthy to eat after 7 p.m.?
Finding Minnesota
Finding Minnesota: Domeier's German Store In New Ulm
In this week's Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to New Ulm where Domeier's is celebrating 85 years of authentic history.
Events & Contests
New Year’s Eve at Little Six Casino
Celebrate the New Year in style at Little Six Casino!
WCCO 4
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
10:00 AM
The Price Is Right
11:00 AM
The Young and the Restless
12:00 PM
WCCO 4 News at Noon
12:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
1:00 PM
The Talk
View All Programs
Santa Carlucci & Jenny Lynn Claus
December 6, 2019 at 9:08 am
Comments
You must
log in
to post a comment.
You must log in to post a comment.