Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey finds half of young workers, 18 to 34, expect a job advancement such as a pay raise or promotion every year.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey finds half of young workers, 18 to 34, expect a job advancement such as a pay raise or promotion every year.
Compare that to workers 55 years and older: only 12% of them think they should get more money annually.
The survey, done by business research firm Clutch, finds younger workers are influenced by freelancing and the startup culture where rapid growth is common.
Experts say millennials view a company’s advancement policies as a barometer for fairness.
You must log in to post a comment.