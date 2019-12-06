  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Clutch, Job Advancement, Survey


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new survey finds half of young workers, 18 to 34, expect a job advancement such as a pay raise or promotion every year.

Compare that to workers 55 years and older: only 12% of them think they should get more money annually.

The survey, done by business research firm Clutch, finds younger workers are influenced by freelancing and the startup culture where rapid growth is common.

Experts say millennials view a company’s advancement policies as a barometer for fairness.

Comments