



There’s a new kid on the block along the North Loop’s busy Washington Avenue. The North Loop Galley food hall promises a wide-range of delectable options that will satisfy just about any craving.

It opens later this month but WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh got a preview.

“We’re just happy and excited. Elated,” North Loop Galley general manager Blake Sileo said. “They do not have any brick and mortar restaurants. They’re all restaurant industry veterans and they all have a great backstory.”

Inside North Loop Galley, you’ll find four restaurant stalls featuring up-and-coming chefs you won’t find anywhere else in the city.

“I saw it on Facebook and the title was, ‘Do you want to own your own restaurant?’ And I said, ‘Absolutely,'” Chef Jeffrey Rogers said.

Rogers was whipping up Detroit-style pizza as the owner at Wrecktangle Pizza inside the food hall.

“It is a rectangular pizza,” Rogers said. “Generally, sauce on top lots of cheese.”

Some, like his tator tot hotdish pizza, will have a Minnesota flair.

“We’re just gonna have some fun with it, you know, ‘chef it up’ a little bit,” Rogers said.

His neighbors at Thigh Times Birdhouse were also “chef-ing it up.”

“We have a cravable chicken thigh that looks like a wing and eats like a rib so it’s a very very big, succulent bite,” Jared Brewington, partner at Thigh Times Birdhouse, said.

Brewington and his wife came up with the concept last year but the North Loop Galley space is making their dream possible.

“To see this type of concept land here in this strip of Washington Avenue is very exciting for both the residents and the business owners,” Brewington said.

The people here want to make your foodie dreams a reality, too.

“We’re really here to be entrenched in the north loop community,” Sileo said.

North Loop Galley opens to the public on Dec. 16. It is still hiring bartenders, table bussers and dishwashers. The other two restaurants in the food hall will serve Hawaiian-inspired food and Asian fusion cuisine.