MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here’s a look at four things to do on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Number 1: The Ice Fishing and Winter Sports Show

The event takes place at the St. Paul RiverCentre from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There are more than 190 exhibits on display.

Tickets cost $12 for adults, and $5 for 6 to 12-year-olds.

Number 2: ‘Haunted Basement’ at Rosedale Shopping Center

Guests at ‘The Workshop’ get to explore a den of terror.

There’s only 3 shows left. They’re on Saturday, and then next Friday and Saturday, at 6:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

Number 3: No Coast Craft-o-Rama is at Midtown Global Market.

Designers, crafter and artists have an array of offerings available at Midtown Global Market.

The hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

Number 4: Merry & Bright Bash and Wrap Battle contest.

There will be a gift wrapping workshop, Plinko game for prizes, and photo opporuntities with Santa.

The event runs from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

WCCO’s own Mike Max will compete.