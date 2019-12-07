Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – On Saturday, Americans remembered the attack that propelled the United States into World War II.
It was 78 years ago when Japanese military planes bombed a naval airbase in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. More than 2,000 American soldiers were killed.
Thousands of people gathered at Pearl Harbor on Saturday, including dozens of survivors, to remember those who lost their lives.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day was observed here in Minnesota. WCCO Photojournalist Tony Peterson captured the scene. Watch his story in the video above.
