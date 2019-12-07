MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man was arrested Thursday after stealing a car in the Twin Cities and leading police on a chase that ended with him running trough a frozen swamp.
The Chisago County Sheriff’s Office says deputies began pursuing the man after he stole gas from a Pine County gas station. It was later learned that the car he was driving had been stolen in Minneapolis.
Deputies pursued the man as he drove south on Interstate 35, refusing to pull over. Eventually, deputies deployed stop sticks and flatted the car’s tires, causing the car to go off road into a frozen swamp.
The man began to run through the snow and dead grass when deputies caught up to him “using a bit of four-wheel drive,” the sheriff’s office says. The man was arrested and taken into custody.
The sheriff’s office says a local farmer helped remove the cars from the swamp with a tractor.
