MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman and a boy were hospitalized Saturday after a train collided with a car in northern Minnesota.
The Carlton County Sheriff’s office says the collision happened around 1:30 p.m. on East Stark Road in Thomson Township, which is about 13 miles west of Duluth.
Injured in the collision were 41-year-old woman and a 10-year-old boy, both from Thomson Township. Emergency crews brought the two to St. Luke’s Hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
No cause for the crash was given. The incident remains under investigation.
