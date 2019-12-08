Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An attempted robbery was reported near the University of Minnesota campus early Sunday morning.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An attempted robbery was reported near the University of Minnesota campus early Sunday morning.
According to the university-wide safety notification, the incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. near the intersection of Harvard Street and Delaware. Officials say three male suspects were seen wearing face masks, one had a handgun.
The suspects were seen driving a silver sedan.
For updates and safety tips click here.
No additional information is available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.