MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota farm gave visitors Sunday the chance to experience the Christmas season as if it were the 1940s.
The Holz Farm in Eagan was decked out in everything you would find during the holidays decades ago. There were reindeer, winter hayrides, a bonfire and s’mores. Also, freshly-baked cookies and hot cider were on hand.
“It’s a hidden gem south of the river that people get to discover,” said Tanya Mozingo, recreation supervisor with the city of Eagan. “We open the farm up three or four times a year for people to come out and enjoy different activities. It is on the National Registry of Historic Places as it’s kept in the 1940s era.”
Sunday was one of five times the farm was open this year.
