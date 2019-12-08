Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The University of Minnesota football team learned its bowl game fate Sunday afternoon.
The Gophers are headed to the Outback Bowl. The game will be on Jan. 1, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. The Gophers, who went 10-2 in the regular season, will face Auburn from SEC.
Florida, here we come.
See you New Year's Day, #Gophers. pic.twitter.com/9uPXxqn4YR
— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) December 8, 2019
The Outback Bowl will be the 21st bowl game all-time for Minnesota, but it will mark the first time that the Gophers have played in the Florida-based Bowl.
This will be the first meeting ever between the Gophers and Tigers.
