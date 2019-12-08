MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Plowable snow rolls into Minnesota late Sunday night, dragging in bitter cold behind it.

Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the northern third of the state is under a Winter Storm Warning from 9 p.m. Sunday until noon Monday, when 6 to 8 inches of snow are expected to accumulate. The Arrowhead will again see the higher end of those snow totals.

Central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, may see between 3 and 6 inches during that same time frame. Southern Minnesota will get off easy, with most of the region seeing an inch or less.

Winter storm warning in pink (6-8" of snow) & winter weather advisory (3-6" of snow). Please plan accordingly especially tomorrow morning. @wcco pic.twitter.com/Hlc27bhQIC — Lisa Meadows (@LisaMeadowsCBS) December 8, 2019

The heaviest snow will fall across much of the state in the overnight, reaching the Twin Cities by about 4 a.m. It will still be falling heavily during the Monday morning commute. Twin Cities snow totals will be on the low end — between 3 and 4 inches — but winds will pick up big time in the afternoon, making for a lot of blowing snow and visibility issues.

The highest winds will be in western Minnesota, which experience speeds of up to 40 miles an hour.

Temperatures were in the mid-20s Sunday evening, but things are going to feel very bitter after the storm system moves out of the state Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the single digits for Tuesday, with single-digit-negative lows forecasted from Tuesday through Thursday.

Temperatures will rebound by Thursday into the mid-to-high 20s, with chances for more snow later in the week.