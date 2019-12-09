Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progression photo of a Wisconsin teenager who went missing 23 years ago.
Sara Bushland was last seen on April 3, 1996, getting off the school bus in front of her home where she lived with her mother, stepfather and stepbrothers in Spooner, Wisconsin.
Sara, only 15 years old at the time, was reported missing that night. Authorities say foul play is suspected.
A new image, created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, shows what Sara may look like today at 39 years old.
If you have information on Sara’s disappearance, call the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-468-4700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.
