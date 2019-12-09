  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Liz Collin, Missing Teen, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Sara Bushland, Washburn County Sheriff's Office


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) —  The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progression photo of a Wisconsin teenager who went missing 23 years ago.

Sara Bushland was last seen on April 3, 1996, getting off the school bus in front of her home where she lived with her mother, stepfather and stepbrothers in Spooner, Wisconsin.

Sara, only 15 years old at the time, was reported missing that night. Authorities say foul play is suspected.

RELATED: Case Of Missing Wisconsin Teen Hits Home For Area Woman

A new image, created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, shows what Sara may look like today at 39 years old.

Credit: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

If you have information on Sara’s disappearance, call the Washburn County Sheriff’s Office at 715-468-4700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Comments