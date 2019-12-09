Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Robbinsdale Armstrong High School’s marching band will be heading to Tampa Bay with the Gophers football team on New Year’s Day.
Musicians from the school will perform during the Outback Bowl Halftime Show during the Gophers battle with the Auburn Tigers.
This may be the Gophers’s first trip to the Outback Bowl, but this will be the fourth trip made by the Armstrong marching band. They will be joined by several more school bands, and hundreds of dancers, during the “Coca-Cola Halftime Show.”
“Armstrong will be proud to not only represent Robbinsdale Area Schools, but also the entire state of Minnesota,” said band director Todd Burkholder
Armstrong High School is located in Plymouth.
