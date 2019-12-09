Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Grand Rapids police say former NHL player Scot Kleinendorst was seriously injured Saturday evening while working at the Blandin Paper Company.
The accident happened at about 6 p.m., when Kleinendorst was operating a crane that was unloading pulp wood. Kleinendorst was ejected from the crane, causing him to suffer serious head injuries and fractures. It is not clear what caused the accident.
He was taken to a Duluth hospital, where he has undergone several surgeries. His current condition is not known.
Kleinendorst played for eight seasons in the NHL, beginning with the New York Rangers in 1982. He also played for the Hartford Whalers and the Washington Capitals, where he ended his professional career in 1990.
You must log in to post a comment.