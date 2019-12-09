MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Charges have been filed against 42-year-old Matt Hastreiter, of Circle Pines, after investigators say he fatally struck a pedestrian while driving under the influence.
The incident happened at 6 a.m. last Friday morning, near the intersection of Naples Street Northeast and Lake Drive. The Blaine Police Department says emergency crews found her unresponsive and brought her to Hennepin Healthcare, where she was pronounced dead.
The victim was reportedly walking to work.
Police say there was an odor of intoxicant on Hastreiter, who was taken into police custody.
Court records show that he has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide. His first appearance was scheduled for 1 p.m. Monday.
The victim’s name has yet to be released.
