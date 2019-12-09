MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Rice Lake, Wisconsin say a 2-year-old girl is dead after she was found in a river after going missing Sunday evening.
According to Rice Lake police, officers were dispatched at around 9:30 p.m. to a Rice Lake residence on the report of a missing child. The caller said the front door was open and the child could have been missing for up to 30 minutes.
A search was initiated, which included citizen volunteers, K9 units and a drone. At around 10:55 p.m., an officer using a thermal imaging tool located the child in the Red Cedar River.
The child, who was unresponsive, was quickly taken to a nearby ambulance and an area hospital where lifesaving attempts were not successful.
Details are limited, so check back for more.
