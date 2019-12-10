Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Responding to a call of shots fired, Willmar police officers say they found a 25-year-old male lying on the road in the 1300 block of Dana Drive Southeast around 10 a.m. on Tuesday.
A suspect in the shooting, a 26-year-old Willmar male, was at the scene when police arrived. He was initially holding a handgun, but immediately surrendered to authorities.
The victim has been taken to emergency room at Rice Memorial Hospital, and his status is not known. The suspect is in custody at the Kandiyohi County jail.
Police are investigating the situation, and are they’re not releasing any names at this time.
