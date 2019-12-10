MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An 8-year-old white-tailed doe has tested positive for chronic wasting disease, according to the Minnesota Board of Animal Health.
The doe had been killed by its pen-mate at a two-deer hobbyist herd in Douglas County.
The USDA National Veterinary Services Laboratory later confirmed that the animal’s brain and lymph node tissues came back positive for the disease.
CWD is a deadly disease in deer and elk that’s caused by prions which damage brain and nerve tissue. It’s transmitted by saliva, feces, urine, and other fluids or tissues — there are no known treatments or vaccines.
According to authorities, this is the first time CWD has been confirmed in Douglas County, and the site is now under quarantine.
After the herd owner learned that the doe tested positive for CWD, he made a decision to euthanize the other deer at the site and submit it for testing.
Those test results are still pending.
You must log in to post a comment.