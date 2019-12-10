Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/KDKA) — If you’re into numerology, there is something fun to note about the upcoming full moon on Dec. 12. It is not a super moon or eclipse, it’s the timing of the full moon.
Thursday is Dec. 12, and the date of the next full moon, and the instant that the moon is full is 12:12 a.m.
That means on 12/12 at 12:12 a.m., the moon will be at its peak fullness, so long as you’re in the Eastern Standard Time zone. However, in Minneapolis it will still occur at the palindromic 12/11 at 11:12 p.m.
Each full moon has a name that corresponds with the month it occurs. The full moon that occurs in December is called the “Cold Moon.”
Obviously, it gets its name from the month where cold temperatures really start to take over for winter, and that will certainly be the case this year in Minneapolis, with temperatures likely to be in the single digits at 12:12 a.m. on Thursday.
