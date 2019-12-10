



1. Boiler Room Coffee

Looking to try the top cafes around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable cafes in Minneapolis, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Topping the list is Boiler Room Coffee. Located at 1830 Third Ave. South in Stevens Square, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly cafe in Minneapolis, boasting four stars out of 116 reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Kate P., who reviewed Boiler Room Coffee on Nov. 30, wrote, “Great place to set up shop for a while and get some work done, and the lattes are perfect. You can really tell the baristas care about what they do. Bravo.”

And Sumeya R. wrote, “Great place. Came here on a Friday. The workers are so friendly. The women that helped me answered my questions and knew a lot.”

2. Hard Times Café

Next up is Cedar-Riverside’s Hard Times Café, situated at 1821 Riverside Ave. With four stars out of 321 reviews on Yelp, the cafe has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

“We are a vegetarian coffee house that started in 1992 when many employees at the former business formed a collective,” per the bio section of the business’s Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, “strong coffee, vegetarian food, delicious baked goods” it writes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

3. Empire Coffee and Pastry

Southeast Como’s Empire Coffee and Pastry, located at 451 Stinson Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive bakery and cafe 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews.

“Empire Coffee and Pastry is a bakery and coffee shop specializing in modern American baked goods and coffee and espresso from B and W Specialty Coffee,” it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

4. Cuppa Java

Cuppa Java, a cafe and breakfast and brunch spot that offers coffee and tea and more in Bryn Mawr, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 83 Yelp reviews. Head over to 400 Penn Ave. South to see for yourself.

Yelper Leah F., who reviewed Cuppa Java on Aug. 4, wrote, “Love this coffee shop. The food is always amazing. Egg croissants and homemade soups are our favorite.”

Maggie M. noted, “Super friendly spot, they know you by name if you’re a regular. Awesome tea selection and they have a yummy (huge) oatmeal.”

5. Sphynx Café

Over in Marcy Holmes, check out Sphynx Café, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the cafe and Mediterranean and Greek spot by heading over to 813 Fourth St. SE.

Kevin B. noted, “The restaurant is quite spacious but always pretty empty, so there’s lots of space to lounge and spread out. You’ll order at a counter and pick up your food once it’s ready.”

Yelper Pa V. wrote, “I really like the deliciously salty cheese curds and the sweet mango lassi!”