MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota Senate Committee grilled the new commissioner of the scandal-plagued Department of Human Services Tuesday morning on her plans to move the department forward.
Commissioner Jodi Harpstead presented her report on her first 90 days in office. She says she is putting in place procedures and personnel to make sure $106 million in mistaken billing doesn’t happen again.
Harpstead already made the presentation to a House Committee. However, the Minnesota Senate is controlled by Republicans and the reception at the Senate Health and Human Services Finance Committee has been rougher.
Problems at DHS have been well-covered, from widespread fraud in a day care program, to $29 million in overpayments to Native American tribes for opioid treatments, to Minnesota counties being on the hook for $9 million in mistakes in billing for chemical dependency programs.
Harpstead is new — none of this happened on her watch — and senators were respectful of that and expressed gratitude that she took on this challenging job. But they also say they are hearing from constituents who are furious about how their taxpayer dollars are being handled.
One of the issues this committee and the legislature is grappling with is whether the Department of Human Services is too big and might be more accountable if it were split up.
The department is big, providing services to 1 million vulnerable Minnesotans, it has an $18 billion annual budget and 7,000 employees.
