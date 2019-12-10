Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police are investigating a report of recording devices found in guest rooms at the Hyatt Hotel.
Police were called to the scene to investigate the devices last Saturday.
In a statement from the Hyatt Hotel, a spokesperson said, “The safety and security of guests and colleagues is a top priority at Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. We are fully cooperating with authorities on their investigation; further questions may be directed to authorities.”
Law enforcement is not revealing any further details about the case at this time as the investigation remains active.
You must log in to post a comment.