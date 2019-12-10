MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The holiday shopping season is in full swing, with many turning to a screen to buy presents.
This year, online holiday shopping spending is expected to surpass $135 billion.
“There’s usually deals for Cyber Monday…it’s easier to do than Black Friday,” said small business owner, Roxanne May.
The glut of packages is stressing the system.
A source tells WCCO, UPS drivers in the Twin Cities are now working a sixth day to help deliver packages. About 60 drivers, some from as far away as Hawaii, were brought to Minnesota to help expedite the process.
A representative from UPS says an increase in online shopping, combined with a labor shortage and a short holiday shopping season is to blame. Additionally, winter weather caused some slow deliveries in the upper Midwest.
UPS provided WCCO-TV with the following statement:
“UPS has implemented recovery plans by temporarily adding resources and leveraging our new 7-day network. We continue to experience record volumes and are working to address any delays.”
In order to avoid any holiday shipping headaches, UPS recommends getting your holiday shopping and shipping done early.
The last day to ship UPS ground packages for Christmas delivery is Dec. 13. and the last day for second-day air delivery is Dec. 20.
You must log in to post a comment.