MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud State University has announced that it will be dropping its football and golf programs.

WCCO’s Mike Max confirmed the football team has been told and the announcement was made by the university at 3 p.m.

“We made this extremely difficult decision because St. Cloud State faces a convergence of circumstances that required us to change our athletics offerings,” SCSU President Robbyn Wacker said in a press release. “This will have a profound impact on our committed student-athletes, our dedicated coaches, and the passionate alumni and supporters who have followed our programs throughout their proud histories.”

The school said the decision would directly impact about 115 students, seven coaches and two graduate assistant coaches.

With the addition of men’s soccer, that takes the overall athletic programs list at SCSU to 17 total.

Response to the decision has started to trickle out on social media channels:

Embarrassment to the university, the athletics department, football coaches, football alumni and most importantly.. the players. SCSU athletic department has failed 80 student athletes who relied on them financially, socially and emotionally. — Graham Miller (@_grahamCRACKER_) December 10, 2019

The SCSU Football program is basically family to me. In 2010 the coaches, players, and alumni all welcomed me with open arms and helped me grow personally and professionally. I will never forget any of that. They all deserve so much more than this. What a devastating day. — Bartt Gevens (@Bgevens) December 10, 2019

Sad day at SCSU. Years of mismanagement and financial mistakes go unchecked, and a program that has been around for over a hundred years gets cut. Athletes and coaches left out to dry by the university they committed to. — Zack Hegseth (@zack_hegs10) December 10, 2019

