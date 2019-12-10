WINTER WEATHER:Much of the state is under a Wind Chill Advisory. Get the latest information.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Cloud State University has announced that it will be dropping its football and golf programs.

WCCO’s Mike Max confirmed the football team has been told and the announcement was made by the university at 3 p.m.

“We made this extremely difficult decision because St. Cloud State faces a convergence of circumstances that required us to change our athletics offerings,” SCSU President Robbyn Wacker said in a press release. “This will have a profound impact on our committed student-athletes, our dedicated coaches, and the passionate alumni and supporters who have followed our programs throughout their proud histories.”

The school said the decision would directly impact about 115 students, seven coaches and two graduate assistant coaches.

With the addition of men’s soccer, that takes the overall athletic programs list at SCSU to 17 total.

