MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Authorities in Cass County have identified a 60-year-old St. Paul man who was killed Saturday when his pickup rolled in northern Minnesota.
The crash happened early Saturday on a county road a mile south of Bena.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived and found that a Chevrolet Silverado had left the roadway, rolled in a ditch and landed in a swampy area. The driver, identified as Larry Duffney, was found dead inside the pickup.
He was the only person in the vehicle.
The crash remains under investigation.
