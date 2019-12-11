  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Authorities in Cass County have identified a 60-year-old St. Paul man who was killed Saturday when his pickup rolled in northern Minnesota.

The crash happened early Saturday on a county road a mile south of Bena.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived and found that a Chevrolet Silverado had left the roadway, rolled in a ditch and landed in a swampy area. The driver, identified as Larry Duffney, was found dead inside the pickup.

He was the only person in the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
