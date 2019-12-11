Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MercyMe is returning to the Twin Cities this spring.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — MercyMe is returning to the Twin Cities this spring.
Target Center announced Wednesday that the Christian music group will perform in Minneapolis on April 3 as part of their MercyMe 2020 Tour.
The group, known for their hit single “I Can Only Imagine,” formed in Edmond, Oklahoma in 1994.
Tickets for the general public go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Target Center box office or online.
You must log in to post a comment.