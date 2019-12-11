Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The cold wait for a school bus to arrive could get a lot shorter. Minneapolis public schools have expanded the adoption of a program which allows parents to track real-time bus arrivals.
Here Comes the Bus, a subscriber-based app, tracks students’ school buses and sends push notifications to help families monitor bus arrival times.
With the app, parents are able to locate the child’s bus before and after school. They’ll also receive a notification when the bus is near the stop.
