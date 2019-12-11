MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – This cold snap is almost over.
Still, the combination of clear skies and arctic air had it feeling close to 20 below zero in the Twin Cities on Wednesday morning. It was even colder up north. In Duluth, it felt like negative 40 degrees.
The cold prompted a wind chill advisory, which remains in effect until noon, coinciding with time when temperatures are expected to start climbing. According to meteorologist Riley O’Connor, temperatures will warm into positive territory in the evening hours as an Alberta clipper system approaches Minnesota.
The system is expected to drop snow on much of central and northern Minnesota, where a number of counties are under a winter weather advisory. Communities from Little Falls to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, could see between 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.
The snow is also expected to affect the Twin Cities, as it will fall during the Thursday morning commute. While snow totals in the metro won’t likely top 2 inches, it could still make for a messy drive.
As for temperatures, highs Thursday are expected to reach the low 20s in the afternoon. Friday is shaping up to be even warmer, with highs climbing into the upper 20s, which is about average for this time of year.
Friday also looks to bring another chance of snow before another shot of cold air descends on Minnesota over the weekend. Lows both Saturday and Sunday look to be subzero.
