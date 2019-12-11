Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A portion of the Green Line was closed Wednesday morning in St. Paul following a crash between a van and a light rail train.
Metro Transit says the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and Eustis Street.
A Metro Transit spokesperson says the driver of the van made an illegal U-turn at the intersection and failed to beat the train. The van’s driver suffered minor injuries.
Due to the crash, Green Line service was stopped between Raymond Avenue Station and Prospect Park Station. Crews are clearing the area of debris.
You must log in to post a comment.