MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — Visiting Standish, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a bakery to a tattoo parlor. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Standish, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.
1. A Baker’s Wife
Topping the list is bakery A Baker’s Wife, which offers doughnuts, coffee and tea and more. Located at 4200 28th Ave. South, it’s the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 392 reviews on Yelp. The menu offers oatmeal raisin cookies, Russian tea cookies, American tea cakes and more.
2. Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub
Next up is smokehouse and brew pub Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub, situated at 2716 E. 38th St. With four stars out of 376 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite. Look for burgers, hummus and wings on the menu.
3. Hamburguesas El Gordo
Hamburguesas El Gordo, a spot to score burgers, tacos and hot dogs, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4157 Cedar Ave. South, four stars out of 112 reviews. Don’t miss the Asada Fries.
4. Jackalope Tattoo
Jackalope Tattoo, a tattoo spot, is another much-loved neighborhood go-to, with five stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3753 Cedar Ave. South to see for yourself. According to the website, the spot is “home to nine talented female or non-binary identifying tattoo artists.”
