Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Vikings’ Danielle Hunter has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week following Minnesota’s 20-7 win over Detroit.
Hunter, a defensive end, sacked Lions quarterback David Blough three times on Sunday, reaching a career total of 52.5 sacks.
At 25 years and 40 days old, Hunter is the youngest player in NFL history to bag 50 career sacks. He joined the Vikings’ roster in 2015.
This weekend, the Vikings play the Chargers in Los Angeles.
You must log in to post a comment.