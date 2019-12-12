MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Former Minnesota Lt. Gov. Michelle Fischbach has announced that she’s forming a “Conservative Squad” alongside three other Republican women running for seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Fischbach, who is campaigning to unseat Democrat Collin Peterson in Minnesota’s 7th District, appeared on Fox & Friends on Thursday, with three other Republican hopefuls who say they want to push back against socialism in America. They promoted a website for fundraising.
The “Conservative Squad” is a direct response to the group of progressive congresswomen known as “the Squad,” which captured headlines over the summer, as President Donald Trump repeatedly attacked its members, including Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar. Some Squad members identify as democratic socialists.
Thank you to @foxandfriends, @ainsleyearhardt, @stevedoocy, and @kilmeade for having us on this morning to discuss the #conservativesquad. Together, we will #beatsocialism and help President @realDonaldTrump keep America great. #MN07https://t.co/Br9ArjwBix pic.twitter.com/fIzFGbk3PD
— Michelle Fischbach (@FischbachMN7) December 12, 2019
Speaking on Fox & Friends, Fischbach criticized Democrats in Congress for focusing on impeaching Trump and not on issues such as the revamped North American trade pact (USMCA).
“You take a look at western Minnesota, the district that I live in, and [Democrats are] ignoring USMCA,” Fischbach said. “They’ve finally gotten around to it a year later, but the farmers out in western Minnesota need USMCA. [The Democrats] have waited and waited, but they have plenty of time for impeachment and the sham that that is.”
The other members of the Conservative Squad are Jessica Taylor, running for Alabama’s 2nd District, Nancy Mace, running for South Carolina’s 1st District, and Beth Van Duyne, running for Texas’ 24th District.
Fischbach is a former Minnesota state senator. She became lieutenant governor after former Gov. Mark Dayton appointed his lieutenant governor, Tiny Smith, to the U.S. Senate following the resignation of Al Franken.
