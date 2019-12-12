'You Can't Take No Team Lightly': Minnesota Vikings' Playoff Push Leads To ChargersThe Minnesota Vikings realize they can't stop to take a deep breath in the final three weeks of the regular season — not even at sea level on the sunny West Coast.

WWE TLC 2019 Picks: Can Bray Wyatt, Not The Fiend, Face Down The Miz?WWE lets some of its top stars go at it with tables, ladders and chairs for its last pay-per-view of 2019.

Trent Green: 'Chargers Will Be Trying To Shut Down Dalvin Cook, Make It One-Dimensional Game'The NFL on CBS analyst who is on the call this week discusses what he believes the Chargers will look to do in trying to stop the Vikings offense.

Utah Jazz Hands Minnesota Timberwolves 6th Straight Loss, 127-116With energy on defense and ample shot sharing on the other end, the Utah Jazz discovered the pick-me-up they needed in Minnesota. The Timberwolves would be wise to take notes.