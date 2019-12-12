CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield
Filed Under:Columbia Heights, Evelyn Kleine, Local TV, Minneapolis News, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield


NOTE: The video above is from our 2018 story about Evelyn Kleine’s 111th birthday.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)Evelyn Kleine, the oldest-known person in Minnesota, has died at age 112.

Evelyn Kleine celebrating her 111th birthday in 2018. (credit: CBS)

Born in Columbia Heights in 1907, Kleine lived most of her life in Minneapolis, working for years as a seamstress. She told WCCO in 2014 that she sewed until she was 100, and she drove a car until she was 99.

Evelyn Kleine in her teen years (credit: CBS)

Kleine had lost two husbands in her lifetime, first marrying in 1932.

She told WCCO last year she never drank or smoked, but she loved ice cream.

Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield

Comments