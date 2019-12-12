Comments
NOTE: The video above is from our 2018 story about Evelyn Kleine’s 111th birthday.
NOTE: The video above is from our 2018 story about Evelyn Kleine’s 111th birthday.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Evelyn Kleine, the oldest-known person in Minnesota, has died at age 112.
Born in Columbia Heights in 1907, Kleine lived most of her life in Minneapolis, working for years as a seamstress. She told WCCO in 2014 that she sewed until she was 100, and she drove a car until she was 99.
Kleine had lost two husbands in her lifetime, first marrying in 1932.
She told WCCO last year she never drank or smoked, but she loved ice cream.
You must log in to post a comment.