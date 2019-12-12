MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We have a new tool here at WCCO to bring you the very latest in news, sports and weather. It’s called CBSN Minnesota and it allows you to watch us in a lot of different ways.
Whether you watch on your phone while riding the morning bus, on your tablet late at night, at your computer at work or on your television after dinner, WCCO’s latest newscasts and breaking news will always be on — for free.
So, how can you watch CBSN Minnesota? There are several different options.
The easiest way to watch on a phone, tablet or computer is to go to wcco.com and CBSN Minnesota will be playing right as you open the screen.
Viewers can also download the free CBS News app. Just open it up, scroll down until you find CBSN Minnesota and click on it for the most up-to-date local news and weather.
It’s also available on televisions via Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Firestick and Xbox. At the bottom of the CBSN Minnesota screen on wcco.com, there is a list of step-by-step instructions on how to watch on each service.
