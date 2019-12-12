MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As Congress debates impeachment, many eyes are on the race for Minnesota’s 7th District seat. It’s represented by Congressman Collin Peterson — one of two Democrats who previously sided with President Donald Trump.

Peterson hasn’t announced re-election plans yet.

As the impeachment process moves towards a possible showdown vote as soon as next week, Minnesota 7th Congressional District is a symbol of the nation’s deep divide – a district represented by a Democratic Congressman and a District that Donald Trump won by more than 30 percentage points in 2016.

In an earlier impeachment vote 7th District Congressman Collin Peterson was one of only two Democrats who broke with his party.

“Everyone thinks he will be voting against impeachment because his constituents likely don’t favor impeachment they overwhelmingly supported President Trump in 2016,” Political Science Professor Kathryn Pearson said.

Republicans are fighting hard to beat Peterson.

One of his Republican challengers, former Lt.Governor and State Senate President Michelle Fischbach, was featured on Fox News as part of a new Conservative Squad of Republican women.

On Fox News, Fischbach said, “We are looking at do nothing Democrats, they are obsessing about impeachment and not really doing anything for the people of the United States anymore.”

The term “squad” has been used as a label for Congresswoman Ilhan Omar and three other progressive freshmen Congresswomen. Reacting to news of the conservative squad Omar tweeted “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery.”

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery 💁🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/heigkyBmUq — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 12, 2019

“She has a point — the Democratic women in the squad in the house have gotten a lot of attention,” Pearson said.

Will the conservative squad get as much attention as the progressive squad? Will Congressman Peterson continue to defy his party and side with Republicans on impeachment? We could know as soon as next week. Stay tuned.