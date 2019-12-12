  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Loved ones will gather Thursday to say goodbye to one of three Minnesota National Guard members killed in a helicopter crash.

Chief Warrant Officers James Rogers Jr. and Charles Nord, and Sgt. Kort Plantenberg died when their Black Hawk helicopter crashed in central Minnesota last week.

Plantenberg’s funeral is slated for Thursday afternoon at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. His family says they will remember the 28-year-old’s love of flying.

The helicopter crash happened on Dec. 5. The three guardsmen were on a maintenance test flight from St. Cloud when the helicopter crashed near a farm in Kimball.

A team of investigators is working to figure out what went wrong.

Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff Thursday in honor of Plantenberg.

Funerals for Rogers and Nord are scheduled for next week.

