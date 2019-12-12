MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A fast-moving Alberta clipper system is expected to drop light snow on the Twin Cities during the Thursday morning commute.
Overnight, the system moved into north-central Minnesota, where a number of counties are under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service says snowfall rates of up to a half inch per hour are possible.
While the Twin Cities metro is just outside the advisory, the system looks to hit the metro area starting around 7 a.m. and continue through the end of the morning rush.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says accumulations in the Twin Cities won’t likely top 2 inches, but could be enough to affect travel.
An area of snow will move through this morning. The morning commute will be a bit slower than usual, particularly the latter portion of “rush hour”. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/JKVYZpoEqd
— NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 12, 2019
More snow is stacking up north of Interstate 94. Already, WCCO Weather Watchers in St. Cloud have reported more than 2 inches on the ground.
The National Weather Service says up to four inches of snow could fall in counties under the winter weather advisory, which stretches in a line from Little Falls to western Wisconsin and down to Red Wing. The system is expected to move out of Minnesota by noon.
Looking forward, more light snow looks to fall across Minnesota on Friday.
You must log in to post a comment.