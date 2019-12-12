MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in the Twin Cities are encouraging shoppers to be mindful of their belongings this holiday season after four people had their wallets stolen while shopping.
The Apple Valley Police Department says officers responded last Friday to four calls where elderly women had their wallets stolen. All said it happened while they were distracted.
Police say two suspects, a man and a woman, appear to have targeted the women. The female suspect would distract them with a question while the man would take their wallets from their purses, which had been placed in shopping carts.
The thieves would then go to nearby stores and buy gift cards using the victims’ credit cards.
The thieves have not been arrested. Police describe them as wearing winter jackets with fur-lined hoods. The woman wore a black-and-white stripped knit hat with a pom on top.
Police are encouraging shoppers to keep their wallets in their jacket pockets and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.
